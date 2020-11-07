Advtg.
Bollywood News

TV star Nakuul Mehta, wife set to become parents

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Telly star Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee have shared news that they are expecting their first child.

Nakuul posted an Instagram video on how the relationship of the couple has grown over time, from being best friends to a couple to husband and wife.

“Best friend <girl friend <misses <thiscircle of life & then some more," he wrote along with the video, and tagged it with #weareexpanding.

Jankee shared Instagram photos where the couple can be seen twinning in blue, with her baby bump evident. She posted a witty caption with the images.

“Our quarantine wasn’t boring at all we’re going to have a souvenir for life and we CANNOT wait! Our greatest adventure begins!” she wrote, with hashtag #wearerxpanding and #soontobeparents.

In addition to fans, actresses Sargun Mehta and Rasika Dugal have congratulated the couple on social media.

–IANS

nn/vnc

