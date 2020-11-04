TV star Pooja Banerjee: Have never celebrated Karwa Chauth with family

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) TV star Pooja Banerjee says she has never celebrated Karwa Chauth with her family, adding that she has always observed the ritual with friends.

Pooja, who is currently seen on the show “Kumkum Bhagya” and has featured in “Kasautii Zindagii Kay”, had a working Karwa Chauth this year like every year.

“Every year I keep a fast on Karwa Chauth and this year as well, I am doing the same. In fact, I usually shoot on Karwa Chauth and this year too, I am shooting for the Zee TV show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’. However, I will wrap up early and after doing the puja, me and my husband (Arjuna Award-winning swimmer Sandeep Sejwal) will simultaneously break our fast together. To be honest, Sandeep doesn’t prefer for me to keep fasts but I still do, and hence he joins along. It’s like our little tradition now,” Pooja said.

Talking about her plans for this year, Pooja added: “I have never celebrated Karwa Chauth with my family, it has always been with friends. We all do the puja together and our husbands spend time with each other while we friends chit-chat. After the puja, we all have dinner. I have known them from the time when I was in Nagpur and we stayed close even after shifting to Mumbai.”

–IANS

