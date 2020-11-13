Advtg.
Bollywood News

TV star Siddharth Nigam urges fans not to burst crackers that create noise

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actor Siddharth Nigam won’t celebrate Diwali in grand way due to Covid-19 pandemic. He also urges fans not to burst crackers that create loud noise.

“I celebrate Diwali with my family and close friends, and we have a get-together. This year, however, there won’t be many people keeping in mind the current scenario and safety precautions. I am going to miss that because the spirit of festivals is about getting together,” Siddharth said.

He plans to buy a green kurta for Diwali.

“During Diwali, I decorate everything on my own, my house as well as my make-up room on the set of Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. I also got my make-up room painted recently for Diwali. I am going to buy a new Kurta for Diwali and I think this time it’s going to be green,” Siddharth urged.

Apart from sharing his plans, Siddharth also urged people not to burst crackers.

“I have a special request to all my fans and viewers and that is to celebrate Diwali responsibly. I have a pet dog, and I urge everyone not to burst crackers that create loud noise as it disturbs animals. Let’s celebrate this festival beautifully with our family and by staying safe,” he requested.

–IANS

sim/vnc

