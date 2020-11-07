Advtg.
Bollywood News

TV stars Ashnoor Kaur, Randeep Rai come together in music video

By Glamsham Editorial
TV stars Ashnoor Kaur, Randeep Rai come together in music video
Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Young TV stars Ashnoor Kaur and Randeep Rai have paired for the first time, for a romantic music video.

The track, “Mana sakda hai”, has been sung by Harish Moyal, and the video has been shot in Dubai.

Talking about the track, Harish shared: “‘Mana sakda hai’ conveys the message of fixing relationships as soon as they are in a bad shape. While we wait for our dear ones to come back to us, we constantly lose on time and even might lose them. The more you hold onto your resentment, the more you’ll suffocate.”

“It was an amazing experience working on this song! I am in love with the track, Harish has sung it so beautifully, it’s currently added to my playlist and I have been listening to it on loop. The video has been shot in Dubai and it wonderfully portrays the journey of a young couple,” added Ashnoor.

“This was my first time working with Randeep. We bonded really well and had a great time shooting. I am glad that our fans are giving so much love to the song, it indeed is very close to my heart,” she said.

–IANS

nn/vnc

Previous articleShahid Kapoor's 'De dhana dhan' prep for 'Jersey'
Next articleMilind Soman and Goa Police are target of Twitter meme fest
