ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Twinjabi's new song dedicated to couples who are apart due to pandemic

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Indian-American musical duo Twinjabi, comprising Kush and Neil Nijhawan, has dedicated their new music video “Talk of the town” to couples who have had to stay physically apart during the pandemic.

While the audio of the song was released a while back, the video was launched on March 19.

“‘Talk of the town’ is about two long lost lovers and we dedicate this to all the couples who are physically apart due to the ongoing crisis. We really hope the situation gets better soon and the world restores normalcy and people can go out freely, love freely. The lyrics of the song conveys the true affinity of love, of how it binds two people together,” Twinjabi shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing words of gratitude for fans, the duo added: “It has been inspiring for us to know that people have been training, working out listening to our songs. We ardently believe in quality and are dedicated towards bringing some great music to our fans. We are grateful to the Twinjabi Gang for their constant love and support.”

The duo enjoys an international fan base and plans on visiting Mumbai, too. The twin singers represent India on a global level having been featured alongside stalwarts like Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Eminem amongst others in VH1’s top 10 list.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSajid Nadiadwala dedicates 'Chhichhore' National Award win to Sushant Singh Rajput
Next articleVin Diesel's son in 'Fast & Furious 9'?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Swiggy to cover vaccination cost for over 2 lakh delivery partners

Online mindfulness may boost mental health during Covid pandemic

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 24 (IANS) The fear, anxiety and stress associated with the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on mental health. However, a...

Apple Card doesn't discriminate against women: US investigators

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 24 (IANS) A US investigation into allegations that Apple credit card discriminated against women by offering them lower credit limits has...

Kirti Kulhari: Now things are done differently

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kirti Kulhari says that for an OTT project, a big name may garner buzz initially but after that it's just the content that matters.

Vishal Dadlani: Respect what you eat, and the farmers who grow it

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Composer Vishal Dadlani on Wednesday took to social media to once again express solidarity with the ongoing farmers' protest.Dadlani...

Naomie Harris, Chiwetel Ejiofor in ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’ remake series

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Naomie Harris is all set to star alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor in an upcoming series, a remake of David Bowie's 1976 film 'The Man Who Fell To Earth'
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates