Twinjabi's new song dedicated to couples who are apart due to pandemic

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Indian-American musical duo Twinjabi, comprising Kush and Neil Nijhawan, has dedicated their new music video “Talk of the town” to couples who have had to stay physically apart during the pandemic.

While the audio of the song was released a while back, the video was launched on March 19.

“‘Talk of the town’ is about two long lost lovers and we dedicate this to all the couples who are physically apart due to the ongoing crisis. We really hope the situation gets better soon and the world restores normalcy and people can go out freely, love freely. The lyrics of the song conveys the true affinity of love, of how it binds two people together,” Twinjabi shared.

Sharing words of gratitude for fans, the duo added: “It has been inspiring for us to know that people have been training, working out listening to our songs. We ardently believe in quality and are dedicated towards bringing some great music to our fans. We are grateful to the Twinjabi Gang for their constant love and support.”

The duo enjoys an international fan base and plans on visiting Mumbai, too. The twin singers represent India on a global level having been featured alongside stalwarts like Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Eminem amongst others in VH1’s top 10 list.

–IANS

