Advtg.
Bollywood News

Twinkle Khanna on how 'Mela' left a mark or scar on her

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna on Monday uploaded a hilarious post that the fans found amusing.

Twinkle shared a WhatsApp forwarded image that shows the poster of her film, “Mela”, pasted on a truck. The poster has a picture of actor Tinu Verma, who played the role of villain Gujjar in the 2000 release.

Reacting to it, Twinkle quipped: “Certain things, I suppose, are timeless! This popped up in my messages today and what can I say except Mela has certainly left a mark or a scar, whichever way you look at it, on me and the rest of the nation.”

Advtg.

“Hilarious,” a user commented.

“Your humor is so good,” another one wrote.

“Mela”, which failed at box office, also starred Aamir Khan and his brother Faisal Khan. “I don’t think I quit because there were no good roles. It is just a space I have left far behind. The spotlight gives me a bit of a heat stroke, to be honest,” Twinkle had told IANS.

Advtg.

–IANS

sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleDheeraj Dhoopar, Vinny Arora get romantic on Wedding Anniversary
Next articleSonu Sood named state icon of Punjab

Related Articles

News

Aamir's daughter Ira Khan pens emotional note for brother Junaid

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, has penned an emotional note on the birthday of her brother Junaid.Ira...
Read more
News

Aamir Khan mourns death of Soumitra Chattopadhyay

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Superstar Aamir Khan on Monday mourned the death of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chattopadhyay, who passed away the day before...
Read more
News

Fatima Sana Shaikh: Fate of a film isn't in my hand, my performance is

Glamsham Editorial - 0
BY ARUNDHUTI BANERJEEMumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Fatima Sana Shaikh started out as a child artiste in the nineties, and arrived in the scene as...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Twinkle Khanna on how 'Mela' left a mark or scar on her 1

Ihana Dhillon having great time shooting for new Punjabi film

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress Ihana Dhillon is busy shooting for a Punjabi film. She says it feels like a big family on the...
Twinkle Khanna on how 'Mela' left a mark or scar on her 2

Jubin Nautiyal's new romantic song stars Karan Mehra and Ihana Dhillon

Twinkle Khanna on how 'Mela' left a mark or scar on her 3

Neha Dhupia: It isn't okay to be apologetic to talk about...

Twinkle Khanna on how 'Mela' left a mark or scar on her 4

Kapil Sharma's name inked on singer Oye Kunaal's hand, here's why

Twinkle Khanna on how 'Mela' left a mark or scar on her 5

Jodie Comer defends her boyfriend

Twinkle Khanna on how 'Mela' left a mark or scar on her 6

Adani, RPSG emerge favourites to own IPL teams

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks