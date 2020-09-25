Twinkle Khanna posts a B'day note as daughter Nitara turns eight

Advtg.

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Author Twinkle Khanna penned a sweet note for her daughter Nitara, who turned eight on Friday.

Twinkle took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures of Nitara. “My little one turns 8! Along with all the strange and wonderful bits and bobs that seem to permeate her universe, the first copy of our children’s book-When I Grow Up I Want To Be.. has also been presented to her-for a review:) I don’t know what she wants to be when she grows up, all I know is that it’s happening too fast. #BirthdayGirl,” she wrote as caption.

Twinkle’s B-Town friends dropped birthday wishes for Nitara in the comment section.

Malaika Arora wrote: “Happy bday darling nitara”.

“Happy happy 8th birthday Beta,” Bobby Deol commented.

Huma Qureshi shared: “Happy 8th to the lil grown up girl.”

Riteish Deshmukh said: “Happy Birthday little one – loads of love to you.”

Twinkle and her actor husband Akshay Kumar, along with their children, are currently in the UK, where Akshay is shooting for the first international schedule of his upcoming film “BellBottom” in Glasgow, Scotland. Inspired by true events, the film is set in the 1980s.

–IANS

