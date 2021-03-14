ADVERTISEMENT
Twinkle Khanna, sister Rinke holiday together

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Actress and author Twinkle Khanna is enjoying her vacation with family and calls meeting sister Rinke Khanna after a long time the ‘best part’ about the holiday.

Twinkle and actor husband Akshay Kumar are enjoying family time at an undisclosed location but often give fans a glimpse of their vacation through social media posts.

Twinkle took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a pictures of herself with sister Rinke, as she captioned it:”The best part of this holiday? Meeting my sister after a year and a half. The longest we have been apart in four decades. #khannasisters”

Earlier this month, Akshay had posted a picture from their holiday, expressing gratitude for being able to enjoy a vacation during the pandemic.

Putting up a picture of himself with Twinkle, he had written, “Happy place — Happy face. We are grateful for this getaway in the middle of a pandemic! #GratitudeIsTheBestAttitude.”#BeachTime”

–IANS

