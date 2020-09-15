Home Bollywood News

Twinkle Khanna pens an emotional post for son Aarav. Must read

By Glamsham Editorial
Akshay Kumar Twinkle Khanna on son Aarav's Birthday
Akshay Kumar Twinkle Khanna on son Aarav's Birthday

On the occasion of the 18th birthday of her son Aarav, author Twinkle Khanna became emotional and penned a heart-warming post for him.

“Happy 18th birthday Aarav! Here is something I had written for you once and to keep loosening the strings and finally cutting them off this year has not been easy.

View this post on Instagram

Happy 18th birthday Aarav! Here is something I had written for you once and to keep loosening the strings and finally cutting them off this year has not been easy. All these years you have been as much my teacher as I have been yours. I learned optimism, kindness and wonder from you as I taught you maths, a few manners and how to switch the lights off when you leave the room. But looking at you growing up and listening to you repeatedly tell me how much you are looking forward to your independence, I have started realizing that when you finally leave my home, my world and step into your own, my lights will go off automatically and my world will be filled with a bleak darkness. Though whenever you return for a visit, I will light numerous diyas and pretend that this is not a permanent power failure; we are just celebrating Diwali. I am already missing the little boy you were but am so proud of the man you have become. #MamaBear #MoustacheMusketeers

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

“All these years you have been as much my teacher as I have been yours. I learned optimism, kindness and wonder from you as I taught you maths, a few manners and how to switch the lights off when you leave the room.

Advtg.

But looking at you growing up and listening to you repeatedly tell me how much you are looking forward to your independence, I have started realizing that when you finally leave my home, my world and step into your own, my lights will go off automatically and my world will be filled with a bleak darkness,” she wrote on Instagram.

Twinkle also said that she’s proud of Aarav.

“Though whenever you return for a visit, I will light numerous diyas and pretend that this is not a permanent power failure; we are just celebrating Diwali.

Advtg.

“I am already missing the little boy you were but am so proud of the man you have become,” she added.

For the uninitiated, Twinkle is currently in the UK along with her husband Akshay Kumar, son Aarav and daughter Nitara. The entire family has accompanied Akshay to the UK, where he is busy shooting for “Bellbottom”.

In the film, Akshay will be seen sporting a moustache. Recreating his look, the other family members celebrated Aarav’s birthday by pasting fake moustaches on their upper lips.

Advtg.

Sharing a picture from the moustache-themed birthday affair, Twinkle wrote: “#MamaBear #MoustacheMusketeers.”

In the image, we can also see Akshay’s sister Alka posing for the camera. –IANS/sim/ash

Advtg.
Previous articleBarun Sobti’s new crime film
Next articleBackstreet Boys’ AJ McLean to discuss mental health, life in podcast

Related Articles

News

Akshay Kumar confirms Diwali release for 'Laxmmi Bomb' on OTT

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Superstar Akshay Kumar confirmed on Wednesday that his upcoming horror comedy, Laxxmi Bomb, will premiere digitally on November 9, on...
Read more
News

Akshay Kumar shares the teaser of much awaited ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ and confirms OTT release

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Akshay Kumar has finally put to rest all speculation by announcing on Wednesday that tLaxmmi Bomb will be releasing this Diwali on a streaming service.
Read more
News

Yuvraj S Singh makes shocking revelation about Bollywood’s party drug

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor-producer Yuvraj S Singh, a close friend of late star Sushant Singh Rajput, says not only does the drug culture prevail in...
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks