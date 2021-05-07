Twinkle Khanna praises James McAvoy for his plea

Adv.

Author-producer Twinkle Khanna has praised James McAvoy saying although the Scottish actor may not have the telepathic superpowers of his “X-Men” avatar, Professor X, but he has something almost as great – empathy.

Twinkle re-shared a video of the Hollywood star, where he is seen asking fans to help India deal with the second wave of Covid-19 crisis. He asked them to donate in order to raise funds for Covid-19 resources.

She captioned McAvoy’s video, “A big thank you to @jamesmcavoyrealdeal for helping @daivikfoundation with this cause. In real life James may not have his X-men alter ego, Charles Xavier’s telepathic powers but he has something almost as great, empathy.”

Earlier this week, McAvoy shared a video on the photo-sharing website, where he was heard saying: “I think everyone is aware of the situation in India right now. It is really bad. There is a massive crisis and there is a lack of oxygen.”

He captioned the video, “India needs help. You can help donate what you can if you can. Link to just giving page in my Bio. @daivikfoundation.”