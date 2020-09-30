Home Bollywood News

Twitter launches ‘Have You Followed’ series for entertainment buffs

By Glamsham Editorial
Where does Arati Kadav draw inspiration for her offbeat stories
Twitter India has come up with a series that features several people from the entertainment industry talking about themselves, their career and more.

Titled “Have You Followed”, the series unfolds in the form of tweets, with a host asking questions to a guest.

On Wednesday, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane and “Cargo” director Arati Kadav were seen taking part in the first session of the series.

Motwane along with other social media users asked questions to Arati.

“I grew up only studying maths/science. Film school gave me exposure to a world that did not exist. Not just works of other filmmakers, it made me understand importance of other art forms or things like colour theory. But I think my biggest takeaways were 1)My Team 2)My own voice. Again both the things one needs to keep building and refining. Also it is very interesting because right out of film school I met

@VikramMotwane who hadn’t gone to one but probably knew more of French New Wave than I did,” Arati answered to a user, who asked her about the importance of film school education.

With the series, Twitter India aims to encourage dialogue and celebration of upcoming, young and unnoticed talent so that their work can receive the recognition they deserve. –ians/sim/vnc

