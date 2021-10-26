Two-Face: Gia Manek on playing a double role in 'Tera Mera Saath Rahe'

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Actress Gia Manek who is seen as ‘Gopika’ in ‘Tera Mera Saath Rahe’ talks about playing a completely contrasting role of ‘Radhika’ in the show. ‘Gopika’ is soft spoken and innocent on the other side ‘Radhika’ is fearless and bold. This is her double role in the daily soap and she is excited on portraying distinct characters on-screen.

In the show it shown that ‘Gopika’ is facing a lot of issues in putting her point. But ‘Radhika’ will become her voice.

Gia shares about her double role in the show and how both are different: “‘Radhika’ is fearless, intelligent and a confident women and she will do what is needed to be done ferociously for the well-being of people that matter to her. Her character will be completely in contrast to ‘Gopika’. She will be introduced in a retro look and will have a more confident and courageous approach.”

‘Tera Mera Saath Rahe’ airs on Star Bharat.

–IANS

