Two years of Gully Boy: Vijay Varma believes he got his due recognition

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Actor Vijay Varma, whose character of ‘Moeen Arif’ in the 2019 Bollywood film ‘Gully Boy’ was praised immensely by fans and critics alike, says that his career has been moving in a better direction ever since, and he got the recognition for which he worked so hard for.

Talking to IANS about the film as it completes two years of release, Vijay says,”I honestly cannot imagine that it has been two years of ‘Gully Boy’. One of the best times of my life was prepping for Moeen and shooting as him.”

Vijay’s character was shown to be the best friend of actor Ranveer Singh’s character in the film.

Post the film’s release, it has been a good journey for Vijay so far.

“I felt, I got the recognition that I have worked hard for. I’ve had great films and shows since, and even now I’m working on multiple projects that I’ll be headlining so it has been quite a way up ever since this film, “he said.

Vijay is grateful to Director Zoya Akhtar for letting him be a part of the film, which was India’s official entry in the 92nd Academy Awards in the ‘Best International Feature Film’ category.

“All thanks to Zoya ma’am and the team of Excel Entertainment who believed in me and gave me the experience of an incredible and fun shoot which I will cherish all my life,” says Vijay.

Vijay Varma would reportedly be seen next in ‘Darlings’, ‘Ok Computer’, ‘Hurdang’ and ‘Fallen’.

–IANS

