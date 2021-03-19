ADVERTISEMENT
'Udaan' actor Rajat Barmecha: Adulting is tough and it's okay to mess up

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Actor Rajat Barmecha returns as the protagonist in the upcoming second season of the web series “Hey Prabhu”. He says adulting is a tough process but it helps youngsters build their personality.

Rajat, who shot to fame playing the lead role in Vikramaditya Motwane’s 2010 film “Udaan”, plays the titular Tarun Prabhu in “Hey Prabhu”. Tarun makes mistakes but his friends and parents understand him.

“Every generation presents its own challenges and, clearly, millennials are no different. We’ve all heard our parents say, humne toh kabhi aise gul nahi khilaaye (we never did such things) or you come across peers who brag about their escapades with their partners, and all you do is listen. Adulting is tough — (there are) problems with work, family, love, and roommates. It is a phase we all go through at some point in life. And I think it is okay to mess up. That’s what teaches you the most important lessons,” he said.

“Hey Prabhu” also features Parul Gulati, Achint Kaur, Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, Sonyaa Ayodhya, and Pryanca Talukdar, and streams on MX Player from March 26.

