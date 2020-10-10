Advtg.
Home Bollywood News

Jackky Bhagnani: UK shoot of ‘Bell Bottom’ amid pandemic was tough

By Glamsham Editorial
Jackky Bhagnani: UK shoot of'Bell Bottom' amid pandemic was tough
Jackky Bhagnani
Advtg.

The Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom completed shooting in the UK earlier this month, and the film unit is now headed back to India. The film co-stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma S. Qureshi and Lara Dutta Bhupathi, and a teaser was released recently.

The teaser is dominated by Akshay Kumar’s swagger to the beats of a retro score. Released on October 5, the teaser had garnered over 25 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours.

Recalling the arduous task of filming in a foreign locale amid the pandemic, producer Jackky Bhagnani said, “This week has been special for everyone. The response to the ‘Bell Bottom’ teaser has truly been overwhelming. It was a difficult phase to shoot given the current scenario but it’s heartwarming to see our hard work being appreciated.”

Advtg.

The film is a spy thriller set in the eighties. Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, the film is slated to release on April 2 next year.  –ians/sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleAnita Hassanandani announces pregnancy with a beautiful video
Next articleChingari with NH Studioz launches ‘Chingari Multiplex’

Related Articles

News

Rekha turns 66: Bollywood, fans wish evergreen icon

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The iconic Rekha turned 66 on Saturday, and wishes have been pouring in from friends and fans all through the day.
Read more
News

Lara Dutta: It’s easy to lose perspective

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Lara Dutta is shooting for a project in the middle of nowhere, and being close to nature helps her ponder about...
Read more
News

Has Twinkle Khanna quit acting? Know the real reason.

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Author and former actress Twinkle Khanna has revealed why she has no interest in returning to acting. Daughter of...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Jackky Bhagnani: UK shoot of 'Bell Bottom' amid pandemic was tough 1

Manoj Bajpayee: Self doubt is something every actor goes through

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Two National Awards, a Padma Shri and an experience of 26 years in the Hindi Film Industry later, acclaimed...
Jackky Bhagnani: UK shoot of 'Bell Bottom' amid pandemic was tough 2

Big B turns 78: Amitabh Bachchan temple hosts virtual meet for...

Jackky Bhagnani: UK shoot of 'Bell Bottom' amid pandemic was tough 2

Big B turns 78: The legacy keeps growing

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Super Over against Mumbai Indians freed me up: Kohli

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Ex-Kerala, Railways cricketer Suresh Kumar found hanging in his home

Hina Khan

Hina Khan

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks