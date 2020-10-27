UK's first female dhol player Parv Kaur wants Deepika, Taapsee or Anushka to play her in biopic

Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) A biopic is being planned on the life of Parv Kaur, the first female Indian origin dhol player in the United Kingdom, and the artiste wants Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu or Anushka Sharma to essay the role.

Parv Kaur, who is looking forward to seeing her life narrated on the screen, said: “My motto is, ‘when they say you can’t, I don’t question why not. I show I can and will do it better than them’. I want girls and women to watch this biopic and understand that there is always light at the end of the tunnel. I want to remove the idea that the mindset of NRIs is modern and that equality always exists outside of India.”

She lists her choices to reprise her in the biopic: “Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu or Deepika Padukone would play my personality well.”

Parv and her team Eternal Taal — which is the world’s first all-female dhol team — have been breaking barriers globally, performing, promoting and educating people about bhangra music.

The film will essentially try to capture how Parv Kaur is spreading Punjabi culture across the globe and breaking stereotypes in the male-dominated domain of bhangra dhol music.

The copyright for a biopic has been acquired by producer Prabhleen Kaur. “What attracted me was a woman playing the dhol, but I was shocked to know that in today’s time it is still tough for a woman to fulfill her dreams — whether it is to become a dhol player or an astronaut. The journey is equally tough, and rules don’t change, be it in the UK or anywhere in the world,” said Kaur.

The producer says it won’t be the usual rags-to-riches biopic, but a story of courage and victory.

–IANS

aru/vnc