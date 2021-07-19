Umesh Shukla’s ‘Aankh Micholi’ poster unveiled

Adv.

After the success of ‘102 Not Out’, Sony Pictures Films India and Umesh Shukla recently announced their exciting collaboration for another fun family entertainer titled ‘Aankh Micholi’.

The makers have unveiled a quirky and interesting motion poster today, and the most ‘eye’ conic wedding of the year, a family comedy, will be releasing soon.

‘Aankh Micholi’ revolves around a family of misfits with a hilarious and entertaining storyline which will be the perfect movie outing for families to enjoy together. The film has an eclectic ensemble cast of Paresh Rawal, Abhimanyu, Mrunal Thakur, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz that guarantees superb entertainment.

Adv.

‘Aankh Micholi’ is written by Jitendra Parmar and the music is composed by Sachin-Jigar.

Talking about the film, Director and Producer Umesh Shukla shares, “This lockdown has brought everyone close to their families and taught us the importance of our loved ones. ‘Aankh Micholi’ is very close to my heart and I am proud to be able to make a movie with such an exciting cast, for families to come together and enjoy with laughter and positivity.”

Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Films India says, “In these times, ‘Aankh Micholi’ will be the perfect comedy entertainer to bring entire families together and will truly be a rib-tickling roller-coaster ride. The film, helmed by Umesh Shukla with his inimitable talent to enthral audiences with humorous and entertaining films, will surely bring a smile on the faces of 8 to 80-year olds.”

Adv.

Aankh Micholi is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh’s Merry Go Round Studios.