Bollywood News

Umesh Shukla backs Hindi remake of ‘Oh My Kadavule’

Filmmaker Umesh Shukla will back the Bollywood remake of the Tamil hit, Oh My Kadavule, to be directed by Ashwath Marimuthu

By Glamsham Editorial
Umesh Shukla's 'Oh My Kadavule' Poster
Umesh Shukla's 'Oh My Kadavule' Poster
Filmmaker Umesh Shukla will back the Bollywood remake of the Tamil hit, Oh My Kadavule, to be directed by Ashwath Marimuthu.

This will be Marimuthu’s first Hindi film. The director made his debut with the original Tamil film last year. He is currently directing the Telugu version of the film, which is on floors.

“‘Oh My Kadavule’ was a massive hit in the South and it resonates with my style of filmmaking. It is a beautiful story that has a universal appeal, and we cannot wait to recreate the same magic for the Hindi audiences,” Umesh Shukla said.

Marimuthu is ecstatic about his first Hindi venture, and said, “This film is very dear to me and has been my stepping-stone into the film industry. While I am currently working on the Telugu version of the same, I cannot wait to begin the Hindi film shoot soon. It’s going to be an exciting journey for me.”

The film will be produced by Endemol Shine India, Shukla’s Merry Go Round Studios and Mumbai Talkeez.

Oh My Kadavule featured Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh, with Vijay Sethupathi in an extended cameo.

At the moment, Shukla, Ashish Wagh and Parag Desai are in the process of deciding the cast and the title of the Hindi film. The Hindi film will be written and creatively produced by Shukla.

“We are always on the lookout for stories and characters that are authentic, relatable, and enjoyable. ‘Oh My Kadavule’ is just such a story with a simple tale and a poignant message that any audience will relate to. We are sure that this is a narrative with wide appeal that everyone will identify with and definitely want to watch,” said Abhishek Rege, CEO, Endemol Shine India.  –ians/sug/vnc

