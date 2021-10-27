- Advertisement -

Uttar Pradesh is set to get its first drive-in theatre on Diwali. The drive-in theatre in Lucknow, which will be operational from November 2, is expected to draw big crowd on Diwali. The facility, with a capacity of 200 cars, has been set up in Sarojini Nagar area.

People can watch movies from the comfort of their cars while enjoying food and other amenities.

Lucknow-based commercial pilot and businessman, Nitish Kanda, 22, who started the venture, said: “This will be a new experience not just for the city but for the entire state as this is the first drive-in theatre in Uttar Pradesh. We have installed a digital LED screen with 40 by 20 ft dimensions which also works well in sunlight. For the time being, we will have evening and night shows.”

The district administration and the municipal corporation have granted permission for the facility and tickets will be available both online and offline.

“The digital LED screen promises better picture quality over a projector. It also gives 180-degree equal view from all angles. The sound system will also be tuned to the frequency of the car’s FM and audio will be played inside the vehicle, limiting all noise pollution,” he added.

The concept is expected to receive much traction during Covid times since the drive-in theatre will help maintain physical distancing with cars in place of other forms of seating arrangements.