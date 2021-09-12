Upcoming tour of Bush, Stone Temple Pilots called off due to Covid

- Advertisement -

New York, Sep 12 (IANS) Bush and Stone Temple Pilots’ upcoming co-headlining tour has been called off, the bands announced on social media.

Bush took to Instagram and issued a statement. “Due to unfortunate and unavoidable COVID-related circumstances, we will be unable to move forward with our planned fall tour dates — including our festival appearances and our tour with Stone Temple Pilots,” said Bush, whose tour was scheduled to begin later this month.

“We cannot stress enough how heart-breaking it is to not be able to go out and play after all of this time, and after all of our attempted starts and ensuing stops over the past year and a half. We wish to extend our deepest apologies as this is the last thing we would want for all our great fans as well as our good friends in Stone Temple Pilots,” they wrote.

On Stone Temple Pilots’ Twitter account, the band shared the same update and said: “We are of course saddened by this news, but it’s a sign of the times right now.”

Meanwhile, STP’s own headlining tour dates, which kick off on October 17, “are still on,” they confirmed in their message.

Bush are a British rock band formed in London, England in 1992. Their current lineup consists of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Gavin Rossdale, lead guitarist Chris Traynor, bassist Corey Britz, and drummer Nik Hughes.

Bush found immediate success with the release of their debut album, ‘Sixteen Stone’.

Stone Temple Pilots is an American rock band from San Diego, California, that originally consisted of Scott Weiland, brothers Dean DeLeo and Robert DeLeo, and Eric Kretz. The band’s line-up remained unchanged from its formation in 1989 until the firing of Weiland in February 2013.

Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington joined the band but left amicably in November 2015. In 2016, the band launched an online audition for a new lead vocalist and announced Jeff Gutt as the new lead singer of the band in November 2017.

–IANS

eka/kr