Home Bollywood News

Urmila Matondkar finds support after Kangana’s ‘soft porn star’ jibe

By Glamsham Editorial
Urmila Matondkar in a B&W
Urmila Matondkar in a B&W

Actress Urmila Matondkar is receiving acknowledgement and support from colleagues after actress Kangana Ranaut called her a soft porn star in a TV interview.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha posted, “Just felt like saying this to one of the most beautiful, elegant, evocative, expressive actresses ever. Sending you love Urmila Matondkar.”

Designer Farah Khan Ali posted, “Class does not rave and rant. It shines through. @UrmilaMatondkar #JayaBachchan @ReallySwara @taapsee @SonuSood @dreamgirlhema You guys Shine BRIGHT.”

https://twitter.com/ReallySwara/status/1306324593922244609
Advtg.

Actress Swara Bhasker took to Twitter to post words of appreciation for Urmila, “Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji, remembering ur outstanding performances in Masoom, Chamatkaar, Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun, Jungle, Pyaar Tuney Kya Kiya, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi… among others and have marvelled at your acting chops & brilliant dancing! Love u,” Swara wrote.

Harish Iyer, an activist, who engages in advocacy for a number of causes, including promoting the rights of LGBT community, also called out Kangana Ranaut for her remarks.

“She is not a soft porn star, but what if she was also. What’s so wrong in that. I’d rather be a soft porn star than a foul mouthed disrespectul narcissist. The journeys are complex. The journey to the top is ridden with challenges. There are people who pull you down. But there are also people who believe in you and your craft. No one comes up only because of themselves. One ought to be grateful to those who contributed to success,” he wrote.

Advtg.

During an interview with a news channel, Kangana touched upon an interview given by Urmila, where the latter questioned the former’s motives and accusations against the alleged Bollywood ‘drug-mafia’. Reacting to it, Kangana said Urmila is “making a mockery” of her struggles, and called her a soft porn star. –IANS/sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleAsim Riaz latest hot picture in checkered shirt is droolworthy
Next articleKangana Ranauts defends her ‘soft porn star’ barb at Urmila Matondkar

Related Articles

News

Support keeps pouring in for Urmila after Kangana’s ‘soft porn star’ jibe

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Support kept coming in for Urmila Matondkar from film as well as political circles all through Thursday, after actress Kangana Ranaut called...
Read more
News

SRK wishes health & happiness to PM Modi on his birthday

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter on Thursday evening to post birthday wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Read more
News

RJD leader Arun Yadav: Sushant wasn’t a Rajput

Glamsham Editorial - 0
RJD legislator Arun Yadav has stirred up a new controversy about the caste origins of Sushant Singh Rajput. Yadav says Sushant wasn't...
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Ranveer Singh in Blue star stripes round neck

Ranveer Singh urges to make ‘Indian Sign Language’ official

Glamsham Editorial - 0
India's deaf community has lauded the efforts of actor Ranveer Singh to make Indian Sign Language an official language.
Yo Yo Honey Singh: I am not a 'rap artiste'

Yo Yo Honey Singh: I am not a ‘rap artiste’

Sharbari Dutta

Fashion designer Sharbari Dutta found dead

Urmila Matondkar finds support after Kangana's 'soft porn star' jibe 1

Grammy winner Ricky Kej, National Award winner Arun Shankar Mohan team...

Urmila Matondkar finds support after Kangana's 'soft porn star' jibe 1

Arjun Bijlani returns in a music video with ‘repeat value’

Late Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant case: Forensic re-examination hints at discrepancies

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks