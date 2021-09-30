HomeBollywoodNews

Now Urmila Matondkar mimics Aditya Narayan

Urmila Matondkar made everyone laugh out loud as she mimicked a young and notorious Aditya Narayan on the sets of the 'Zee Comedy Show'.

By Glamsham Bureau
Now Urmila Matondkar mimics Aditya Narayan
Urmila Matondkar mimics Aditya Narayan
- Advertisement -

Actress Urmila Matondkar made everyone laugh out loud as she mimicked a young and notorious Aditya Narayan on the sets of the ‘Zee Comedy Show’.

After Mubeen Saudagar (as Aamir Khan) and Gaurav Dubey (as Jackie Shroff) performed a spoof act on the film ‘Rangeela’, Urmila mimicked Aditya’s expressions and parts from the ‘Rangeela Re’ title track.

- Advertisement -

For the lesser known, Aditya Narayan made his acting debut with the 1995 hit movie ‘Rangeela’, which also starred Urmila Matondkar. Reliving the memories after 26 years, the actress recalled how the young Aditya was really sweet and she had a great time shooting with him.

As Urmila mentioned: “It was great fun shooting with Aditya for the movie ‘Rangeela’ when he was a kid, in fact, he didn’t give too many retakes. He has been sweet and talented since he was a child.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleVicky Kaushal brings alive story of 'Sardar Udham' in trailer
Next articleAhead of Bigg Boss 15: Fans remember Sidharth Shukla as they trend #SidharthShukaBBKing and #SidNaaz
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,027FansLike
44,186FollowersFollow
6,265FollowersFollow
57,510FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv