Urmila Matondkar thanks ‘real people of India’ for support after Kangana’s ‘soft porn star’ jibe

By Glamsham Editorial
Urmila Matondkar took to Twitter on Friday to thank those who stood by her after Kangana Ranaut referred to her as a soft porn star.

Calling her supporters “the real people of India”, Urmila also had a word of gratitude for a section of the media.

“Thank you the ‘Real People of India’ and a rare breed of unbiased, dignified media for standing by me. It’s your victory over fake IT trolls n propaganda. Deeply touched… humbled,” Urmila tweeted from her verified account on Friday, tagging her post with #JaiHind.

Commenting on Urmila’s tweet, netizens shared love and support for the actress.

“Grew up watching your movies. My childhood has Rangeela etched in my memories. Avoid all filth coming from fake media because goodness always prevail over vices. I wish you all the best for your upcoming work in cinema. Also thanking you for entertaining us during 90s decade,” commented a user.

“We are proud of you .. We need people like you in our country to make our country great,” commented another user.

Meanwhile, Urmila also received support from several Bollywood celebrities and politicians all through Thursday, after Kangana referred to her as a “soft porn star” in a television interview. –IANS/abh/vnc

