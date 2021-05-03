Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodNews

Urvashi Dholakia can’t get over her love for selfies

Urvashi Dholakia opened up about her love

By Glamsham Bureau
Urvashi Dholakia can't get over her love
Urvashi Dholakia | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

Urvashi Dholakia opened up about her love for selfies on Monday. “No matter how many photos I may have gotten clicked, but I looovee taking a selfie #happy #monday #selflove #selfie #time #pink #gold #lovingit #urvashidholakia #indian #ethnic #look #happiness #believe #alwaysandforever,” she wrote on Instagram.

She posted the note with a selfie that captures her donning a magenta and gold ensemble teamed up with big earrings and a magenta bindi.

The actress often posts funny videos to keep her fans engaged. She also recently posted information on Covid safety protocols and urged her fans to follow the same.

Adv.

Known for her popular role of Komolika in “Kasautii Zindagii Kay”, Urvashi has been seen in shows such as “Chandrakanta: Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha”, “Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai” as well as Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii”.

Adv.
Source@urvashidholakia
Previous articleCA pledges $50,000 towards India's fight against Covid-19
Next articleFire-Boltt unveils smartwatch with meditative breathing tool
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates