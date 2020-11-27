Advtg.
Urvashi Rautela looks adorable in the blue floral dress

Urvashi Rautela had posted this picture recently on her Instagram, while viewers are loving her cute look in the floral dress

By Pooja Tiwari
Urvashi Rautela had posted this picture recently on her Instagram, while viewers are loving her cute look in the floral dress. Urvashi is as evident, can nail almost any look.

The Virgin Bhanupriya Actress shares pictures wearing this cute Blue Floral Dress, accessorizing it with a white belt and sleek pendants to complete the outfit she also has her hair left in loose curls to give a simple look. 

Her fans are loving her the picture. Fans are commenting on her Instagram saying that she looks cute yet elegant wearing this outfit. we are loving her and her smile is an added charm in the picture. 

Prior to this, the actor looked radiant in a white Feather dress as she was dressed as Cleopatra for the shoots she also provided us with some major casual looks wearing sporty outfits that were comfortable yet classy. We really liked her black Adidas sportswear which she teamed up with loose hair and black shades. what do you think of her cute recent look?

