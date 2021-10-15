29.4 C
Mumbai
Friday, October 15, 2021
Urvashi Rautela announces her new film 'Dil Hai Gray'

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela has recently announced the name of her next film which is titled ‘Dil Hai Gray’. It’s a Hindi remake of Tamil film ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’.

Urvashi Rautela will be seen alongside Vineet Kumar Singh and Akshay Oberoi.

Urvashi shares: “I am excited to announce the title of my next film ‘Dil Hai Gray’ on the auspicious day of Vijaya Dashami. The film is very close to my heart and it was lovely working with director Susi Ganeshan sir, producer M Ramesh Reddy sir, and my co-stars Vineet Kumar Singh and Akshay Oberoi. “

“The film has created a massive response in the south industry and I am very positive about the story that it will be also be loved by the audience here. I hope my fans would bless us with their love and support. Super excited to watch my film on the big screen after a long time,” she concludes.

–IANS

ila/kr

