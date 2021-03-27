ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Urvashi Rautela: Being disease-free should be main aim during Holi

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela has urged for a safe Holi. She says looking after immunity will be important during the festival.

“As Holi is expected to be the next super spreader event, being safe and disease-free should be the main aim during Holi. We should take utmost care and precautions to minimise the chances of contracting the virus. I believe looking after your immunity becomes essential. Social distancing still remains (important),” Urvashi urged.

The actress will next be seen in the web series “Inspector Avinash” along with Randeep Hooda. She will also be soon seen in an international music collaboration, “Versace”, with Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan and will also star in “Black Rose” a bilingual thriller, and a Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMiley Cyrus sparks romance rumours after night out with Yungblud
Next articleBob Odenkirk: 'Nobody' action scenes were cathartic
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Guess who runs Bollywood Now?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
First Asian Indian actress Urvashi Rautela features on Iraq's magazine cover
Read more
News

'Inspector Avinash' second schedule wrapped

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) The second schedule of the web-series "Inspector Avinash" has been wrapped up. The show's lead actress Urvashi Rautela posted the...
Read more
News

Urvashi Rautela poses on yak to celebrate 35 million

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela on Sunday posed on a yak to celebrate her Instagram account reaching a follower count of 35 millions. Urvashi shared a...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Hema Malini sings Shri Krishna bhajans for Holi

Bob Odenkirk: 'Nobody' action scenes were cathartic

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 27 (IANS) "Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk has shared that he enjoyed filming the fight sequences in his upcoming film,...

Urvashi Rautela: Being disease-free should be main aim during Holi

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela has urged for a safe Holi. She says looking after immunity will be important during the festival."As...

Miley Cyrus sparks romance rumours after night out with Yungblud

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 27 (IANS) Pop star Miley Cyrus was spotted around town with British pop-rocker Yungblud, setting off rumours of a new romantic...

Why cold induces tooth pain and hypersensitivity

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 27 (IANS) Ever thought why cold induces tooth pain and hypersensitivity? Researchers have uncovered odontoblasts, the cells that form a...

Apple releases iOS, iPadOS 14.4.2 with Webkit security fix

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 27 (IANS) Apple has started rolling out iOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.2 and the company issued an advisory to users to...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates