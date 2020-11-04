Advtg.
Urvashi Rautela celebrate Karwa Chauth

Urvashi Rautela shared clips of her beautiful mehendi laced hands on her social media this morning.

By Glamsham Editorial
Urvashi Rautela celebrate Karwa Chauth
Urvashi Rautela celebrate Karwa Chauth
The virgin Bhanupriya actress and Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela has always embraced and shared the cultural, Punjabi side of hers with her fans and we cannot deny that Urvashi always rocks festival celebrations!

From celebrating Diwali, last year, with family, to sharing the festival of Kanjak with the lesser fortunate, we can surely learn a thing or two from Rautela.

Recently, the star shared clips of her beautiful mehendi laced hands on her social media this morning.

Karva chauth is a festival where Married (and sometimes unmarried) women fast from sunrise to moonrise and go all day without food or water until offering water to the moon, post which they can break their fast. Traditionally, the husband or fiancé offers the first morsel of food. This year, the festival is being celebrated on the 4th of November across the globe.

Urvashi Rautela  posted the Instagram stories with a sparkly filter on songs “Mehendi laga ke rakhna” and “Jab mehndi lag lag jaave” the later being a song from Urvashi’s debut movie “Sing sahib the great”. Her navy blue nail paint complemented and completed her look and we can’t wait to see more from her day!

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela just hit the hearts of all her fans with her conservative and quirky Bhanupriya in her recent hit “Virgin Bhanupriya” that aired on OTT platforms in the wake of the covid lockdown.  She also recently made the cover of Dubai’s Xpedition Magazine

