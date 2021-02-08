Urvashi Rautela celebrates Rose Day in her own special way

ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood’s enchantress, Urvashi Rautela, has proved that she is one of the finest actors in the industry through her films like “Sanam Re” and “Virgin Bhanupriya”. The actress has also been acing by her performance in hit music videos like “Love Dose”, “Teri Load Ve” etc.

Before entering Bollywood, Urvashi Rautela has been a bewitching model, she had featured in the Top 10 World’s Sexiest Super Model 2021 list which was announced in January 2021. Urvashi Rautela is going to be busy this year because she has her schedule packed for the shoot of her upcoming films and certain music videos.

The month of February brings some special days for the ones who are in love but that doesn’t mean the singles won’t celebrate. Urvashi Rautela celebrated Rose day at her Kashmir house in front of a fireplace, tending the fire, which she posted on her Instagram yesterday.

Urvashi Rautela seemed to be enjoying the evening of the rose day in front of the fireplace, looking comfortable and snug in a warm pink and black tracksuit. She captioned it, “”Everything looks prettier with a bonfire glow around it.” ♥️ Happy Rose day everyone “

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in the film “Virgin Bhanupriya” and is going to be seen in the bilingual thriller “Black Rose”. Urvashi Rautela shared a glimpse of her next film “Thiruttu Payale 2” which will be the remake of a Tamil Film. Urvashi Rautela is currently working alongside Randeep Hodda for her upcoming web series “Inspector Avinash”. Talking about her other major projects, Urvashi Rautela will be doing an international film opposite Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan which will be announced soon.