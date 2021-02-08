ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Urvashi Rautela 'deeply saddened' by Uttarakhand flood

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela, who hails from Uttarakhand, is heartbroken seeing the damage done by the recent flood in Chamoli district of the state.

“I am deeply saddened to hear the news of flooding and destruction caused by a devastating avalanche in the Joshimath area of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand. I pray for the safety and well-being of my Uttarakhand people and convey my condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. May the Lord protect them from this tragedy,” Urvashi said.

On the work front, the actress has completed her first schedule of shoot for the web series Inspector Avinash.

ADVERTISEMENT

The series, directed by Neeraj Pathak, is based on the true story of police officer Avinash Mishra and his war against crime in Uttar Pradesh. Inspector Avinash will be portrayed by Randeep Hooda while Urvashi plays the protagonist’s wife Poonam Mishra.

She is also working in Black Rose, a bilingual thriller to be released in Hindi and Telugu.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleR Madhavan replies to fan saying 'you are my solar system' on Propose Day
Next articleManoj Bajpayee: History often gets interpreted in different ways
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Urvashi Rautela celebrates Rose Day in her own special way

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Urvashi Rautela celebrates Rose Day in her own special way
Read more
News

Urvashi Rautela wraps up first schedule of 'Inspector Avinash'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela has completed her first schedule of shoot for the web series Inspector Avinash.Posting a sunkissed picture from...
Read more
Fashion and Lifestyle

Urvashi Rautela flaunts her curves in a Shimmering fuchsia pink dress

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Urvashi Rautela never misses a chance to surprise her fans.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021