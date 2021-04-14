Urvashi Rautela: Follow Covid protocol amid festivities

Adv.

Actress Urvashi Rautela is happy that the festival season is on, but she urges people to keep in mind that the pandemic is not over yet.

“India is a diverse nation and lately many festivals of different cultures and religions happened to be on the same day. Some parts of the country celebrated Ugadi, while others had Navratri and today is Vishu! But amidst of all the festivals I request everyone to be safe and follow all the precautions to avoid Covid-19. Everyone’s safety should be of utmost value,” said Urvashi.

The actress also has wishes for her fans. “Ramadan Kareem! May Allah give you all the prosperity and success. May God bless you with wealth and happiness and gives you a healthy life. Also wishing you a beautiful and high-spirited new year. Have a blessed and Happy Chaitra Navratri and Vishu,” said Urvashi, who will soon be seen in the web series “Inspector Avinash”.