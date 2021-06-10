Watch Urvashi Rautela being punched on her belly!!

Adv.

Bollywood’s youngest superstar Urvashi Rautela is going through strenuous training for her upcoming action film. The actress recently uploaded a video on her social media where she is being punched on her belly by her trainer continuously which is considered to be a part of the training. Urvashi Rautela is not only versatile in acting but also consistent when it comes to putting hard work in the gym, the actress even does hardcore pilates.

Urvashi Rautela has seemingly shocked her fans by sharing her video, the actress is seen taking punches strongly by her trainer, she captioned saying, “NO PAIN NO GAIN 👊🏻🦾💥 He clocks me right in the gut 🥊 Getting walloped is part of my action film 🎥 🎞 absorbing his blows 🥊.”

Getting punched in the belly is considered to be a prime part of the training for boxers, MMA fighters and other martial arts athletes. The main reason for getting walloped is considered to be able to practice taking the pain in and teach your body to absorb the punch.

While Urvashi Rautela is giving her all in the training actress Priyanka Chopra Jones has already been through extensive training for her hit ‘Mary Kom’. Priyanka Chopra Jones also went through CrossFit, endurance training, flexibility training, functional training, and more to look like a boxer while Urvashi Rautela is not only going through all these aspects but her training is harder as it also includes fight choreography and horseback riding.

Moreover, Urvashi Rautela will be flying to Sweden especially to be trained by the Sweden-based trainer Magnus Lygdback who trained Gal Gadot in the film Wonder Woman. As Urvashi Rautela has to show off her muscles on screen she has strict workout regimens and to develop core strength getting walloped is important as it teaches people to engage better in ab exercise, the internal muscle contractions are what helps create an enviable six-pack.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be making her Tamil debut with a big-budget sci-fi Tamil film in which she will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian, and later she is going to appear in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”. The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song “Doob Gaye” opposite Guru Randhawa. Urvashi is starring in a lead role in Jio studio’s web series “Inspector Avinash” opposite Randeep Hooda, which is a biopic based on the true story of super cop Avinash Mishra and Poonam Mishra.