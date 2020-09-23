Home Bollywood News

Urvashi Rautela gives a peek into Telugu film ‘Black Rose’

By Glamsham Editorial
Urvashi Rautela gives a peek into Telugu film'Black Rose'
Urvashi Rautela in Black Rose (pic courtesy: instagram)
Urvashi Rautela has given a sneak peek into the character she plays in her upcoming Telugu release, Black Rose, with the first look poster of the film.

“Our makers have unveiled the first look of the film, Black Rose, today and as you can see I am wearing a beautiful sari that also symbolises the title of the film. I am seen walking on the runway in the poster,” Urvashi pointed out.

The film will release in Telugu and Hindi, and is directed by Sampath Nandi. –IANS/dc/vnc





