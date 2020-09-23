Urvashi Rautela gives a peek into Telugu film ‘Black Rose’

Urvashi Rautela has given a sneak peek into the character she plays in her upcoming Telugu release, Black Rose, with the first look poster of the film.
I’m that rare Black rose deep, dark and enticing. Yet, I grow with thorns, sharp and poisoned. People who love me end up pricked and hurt. #BlackRose First Glimpse climbed to the top & trending #1 🌹, thank you all for the massive love ❤️ It’s time for #BlackRose to show its face.. #BlackRoseFirstLook out now ! More surprises your way.. ✨ #SSS4 @urvashirautela @isampathnandi @srinivasaasilverscreenoffl @mohanbharadwaja #Soundarrajan #Manisharma @sonymusic_south @sonymusicindia @baraju_superhit #love #UrvashiRautela
“Our makers have unveiled the first look of the film, Black Rose, today and as you can see I am wearing a beautiful sari that also symbolises the title of the film. I am seen walking on the runway in the poster,” Urvashi pointed out.
The film will release in Telugu and Hindi, and is directed by Sampath Nandi. –IANS/dc/vnc