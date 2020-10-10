Urvashi Rautela has lioness cub named after her

Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela is ecstatic that a lion cub has been named after her.

“I’m so delighted that after Jackie Chan and Rihanna, one of the most inspiring entrepreneurs Saif Ahmed Belhasa named one of the baby lionesses after my name ‘Urvashi’, and it was a very lovely experience visiting the zoo in Dubai,” Urvashi said.

“When we got the invitation to visit the fame park, me and my team were delighted and happy as I’m passionate about animals. I played with a crocodile, snakes, giraffe, lions, and leopards. It was a very happy day out with animals” she added.

Advtg.

Urvashi will soon make her Telugu debut with the film “Black Rose”. It is a heroine-centric thriller directed by Sampath Nandi.

“#BlackRose is first Bilingual film in world to start and finish shooting during pandemic. Immensely grateful & it’s a teamwork,” she wrote on social media while talking about her film earlier this month.

–IANS

Advtg.

sug/vnc