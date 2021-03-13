ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Urvashi Rautela performs 'striptease', shares video

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela on Saturday shared a video of her first striptease, which she has performed at an event here.

The actress also announced a second part of “Love dose”, her viral hit song in collaboration with Yo Yo Honey Singh from his 2014 album “Desi Kalakaar”.

Urvashi performed the striptease during an event in the city where she shared the stage with Honey Singh.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video shared by the actress on Instagram, Urvashi can be seen dancing with the rapper to “Love dose”, while she opens a balloon sleeve from her satin dress and throws it at the crowd. The actress then quickly pulls up a part of her off-shoulder dress which was coming down.

Seeing Urvashi, Honey Singh quips: “main kya fekoon? (What do I throw?)”

Sharing the video on Instagram, Urvashi wrote: “MY FIRST SEXY STRIPTEASE EVER KING LEGENDARY @yoyohoneysingh BROUGHT THE HOUSE DOWN & SET THE STAGE ON FIRE WITH OUR ICONIC #LOVEDOSE. LOVEDOSE PART 2 COMING SOON. @yoyohoneysingh : MAIN KYA FEKUN

ADVERTISEMENT

@urvashirautela : ____

REPLY THE ANSWER ON THE COMMENTS BELOW. @singhstamusic @hommiedilliwala & @itsaslialfaaz thank you.”

Urvashi will next be seen alongside Randeep Hooda in the web series “Inspector Avinash”.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleISS crew to relocate Soyuz to make room for new members
Next articleZazie Beetz unsure about Domino's return in 'Deadpool 3'
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Urvashi Rautela tries 'Lucknowi accent' for web series

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Actresss Urvashi Rautela plays a Lucknowi character in an upcoming web series, and she is working hard to get the...
Read more
News

Urvashi Rautela: We need representation that reflects all women and girls

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela feels every industry needs more representation of women, so that progressive change comes along.On International Women's Day,...
Read more
News

Urvashi Rautela on trying to recreate Madhubala’s magic in new music video

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Actress Urvashi Rautela appears in the music video of a recreated version of the song Ek ladki bheegi bhaagi si, Kishore Kumar's evergreen classic
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021