Urvashi Rautela reasons why the present is called so

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has shared her logic on why the present is called so.

“Being able to live in the present moment is a gift that’s why we call it a present,” she wrote in a new Instagram post.

In a picture she posted with the line, Urvashi wears a fitted black crop top and sweatpants. She completed her look with minimal make-up and big sunglasses.

Recently, Urvashi turned out in a leather lehenga with handcrafted zardozi and jewellery ensemble worth Rs 55 lakh at the wedding of singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh.

The actress is currently busy shooting for the upcoming Telugu film “Black Rose”, a heroine-centric thriller directed by Sampath Nandi.

“#BlackRose is first Bilingual film in world to start and finish shooting during pandemic. Immensely grateful & it’s a teamwork,” she wrote on social media while talking about her film earlier this month.

–IANS

dc/vnc

