Bollywood News

Urvashi Rautela says she wants to play Lady Diana

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela says her look in her latest music video, Teri load ve, is inspired by Lady Diana, and shared that working on her biopic is on her wishlist.

“It is true that my look from ‘Teri load ve’ is inspired by the gorgeous Lady Diana. In future, I would like to delight my audience with a more charming portrayal of a princess,” Urvashi said.

“In the future, I would love to play a Disney Princess or work on a biopic of Lady Diana by getting a dialect coach and doing my research. After going through a lot of biographies myself, I would love to do some princess portrayal in my upcoming films. I know that playing a real princess in a biopic will be challenging, distinct, and extremely particular, but it will also be a dream come true,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teri load ve is sung by Singga, and composed by Tipu Sultan.

Urvashi is now looking forward to the release of her Telugu film “Black Rose”.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleJackie Shroff associates with an environmental film fest
Next articleHrithik Roshan's post-shave video impresses B'wood buddies

Related Articles

News

Urvashi Rautela's mantra: Eat, sleep, squat, repeat

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Actress and beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has shared her mantra of life in her latest post on social media.Urvashi posted...
Read more
Fashion and Lifestyle

Urvashi Rautela looks adorable in the blue floral dress

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Urvashi Rautela had posted this picture recently on her Instagram, while viewers are loving her cute look in the floral dress
Read more
News

Vishal Mishra's new song Woh chaand comes from 'deep personal corners'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Singer-composer Vishal Mishra says his latest song, Woh chaand kahan se laogi, is special for him because it comes from...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Urvashi Rautela says she wants to play Lady Diana 1

Sushant Singh Rajput tops Yahoo's Most Searched Personality list for 2020

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput was the most searched personality of 2020 while his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty,...
Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Starc's poor form due to flat wickets, aggressive opposition: Finch

Urvashi Rautela says she wants to play Lady Diana 2

Starc's poor form due to flat wickets, aggressive opposition: Finch

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

NZ vs WI: Chance for Black Caps to move up in...

Rashami Desai Wallpaper

Rashami Desai

Urvashi Rautela says she wants to play Lady Diana 3

BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 with 'Life goes on'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks