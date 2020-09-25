Home Bollywood News

Urvashi Rautela set to collaborate with Remo D'Souza

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Choreographer-filmmaker Remo DSouza and actress Urvashi Rautela have joined hands for a project.

The details of the project are still under wraps, but the actress has shared the experience of working with the filmmaker.

“Working under Remo Sir’s vision is indeed a great opportunity for any artiste. We were supposed to work together two years back however, that didn’t happen. I’m blessed he chose me again. He’s one of the most inspiring, supportive and wonderful directors I’ve ever worked with,” she said.

Advtg.

“We had shot in Goa because Goa means beautiful golden beaches and history that is associated with this state. We have captured a lot of natural beauty. We had also shot in very beautiful old churches and beaches,” she added.

Urvashi is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Telugu film “Black Rose”.

–IANS

Advtg.

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleDrugs, Bollywood overshadowing truth behind Sushant death: Vikas Singh
Next articleTwinkle Khanna posts a B'day note as daughter Nitara turns eight

Related Articles

News

Urvashi Rautela gives a peek into Telugu film ‘Black Rose’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Urvashi Rautela has given a sneak peek into the character she plays in her upcoming Telugu release, Black Rose, with the first...
Read more
News

Urvashi Rautela: We should be addicted to fitness

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela says rather than be addicted to the short-term pleasures of alcohol, drugs or gambling, people...
Read more
News

Akshay Oberoi excited to shoot after being quarantined for long

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Akshay Oberoi will soon start shooting for his new project here, and he is excited to face the camera after a...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks