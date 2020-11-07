Advtg.
Urvashi Rautela hits the Streets in style!

Urvashi Rautela was recently spotted outside the T-Series office in a head to toe Adidas look!

By Pooja Tiwari
Beauty queen Urvashi Rautela was recently spotted outside the T-Series office in a head to toe Adidas look! And we must say, the star has killed it again.

It is undeniable that the whole world is constantly scanning and scrutinizing her every move after the success of ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’, but Urvashi Rautela is one step ahead, doing it in ultimate style!

It seems that the actress has an immense love for fashionable comfort and was spotted multiple times in sold out Adidas Originals X Danielle Cathari deconstructed track suits.

For her first look, The fitness freak kept it glamorous with a navy blue number paired with dark shades. The star kept it cool and monochromatic with the matching adidas joggers and crop top, and looks ravishing while doing so!

For her second look, Rautela took a bolder colour choice and went with a neon, candy green deconstructed suit. The styling was again minimal where she only added a chic off-white handbag and wore the recently trendy chunky “Dad-shoes” in white. To complete the look, the star pulled her hair back and kept it all natural on the make up side, making us all envious of how beautiful she looks in a simple tracksuit.

On the work front, Urvashi’s Latest role of the young and conservative, Bhanupriya in the romantic comedy film, “Virgin Bhanupriya” won millions of hearts With co-actor Gautam Gulati. The movie was  released on 16th July over OTT platforms in the wake of the Covid lockdown.

