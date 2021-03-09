ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Urvashi Rautela tries 'Lucknowi accent' for web series

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Actresss Urvashi Rautela plays a Lucknowi character in an upcoming web series, and she is working hard to get the accent of her character right.

Urvashi plays Poonam Mishra, wife of supercop, Inspector Avinash Mishra, in the show “Inspector Avinash”. The series is based on the life of Inspector Mishra and has Randeep Hooda essaying the title role.

“Accents are important to know who you are where you are from as a character. I got a lot of help from my vocal coach and dialect specialist. Movie accents are the ones you don’t really notice but actually are considered the foundation of the characters. For the very first time, I will be speaking in a Lucknowi accent. It’s a challenging part for me,” said Urvashi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides the accent, Urvashi has also been spending time with Poonam to understand her day-to-day routine and lifestyle.

“I am hanging out with Poonam Mishra to grasp everything about her. Even the smallest thing about hers, which I can grab, will be super best for my role. Basically, I am soaking in all her characteristics — from the way she talks to her dressing style, her bangles, sarees, everything,” said Urvashi.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleCanada's dancing Sikh has bhangra therapy to beat sub-zero cold!
Next articleAnup Jalota plays Lord Krishna in video of self-composed song
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Urvashi Rautela: We need representation that reflects all women and girls

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela feels every industry needs more representation of women, so that progressive change comes along.On International Women's Day,...
Read more
News

Urvashi Rautela on trying to recreate Madhubala’s magic in new music video

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Actress Urvashi Rautela appears in the music video of a recreated version of the song Ek ladki bheegi bhaagi si, Kishore Kumar's evergreen classic
Read more
News

Randeep Hooda excited to spot gangetic dolphin during UP shoot

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Randeep Hooda shared his excitement over spotting a gangetic dolphin during a boat ride on the Saryu river
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021