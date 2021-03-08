ADVERTISEMENT
Urvashi Rautela: We need representation that reflects all women and girls

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela feels every industry needs more representation of women, so that progressive change comes along.

On International Women’s Day, the actress said: “We need women’s representation that reflects all women and girls in all their diversity and abilities, and across all cultural, social, economic and political situations. This is the only way we will get real societal change that incorporates women in decision-making as equals and benefits us all.”

“There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise,” she added.

Urvashi represented India in 2015 Miss Universe pageant and eventually entered the film industry. She will soon be seen in the web series “Inspector Avinash” starring Randeep Hooda in the title role.

In the series, the actress plays Poonam Mishra, wife of Randeep Hooda’s character Avinash.

She has the thriller “Black Rose” lined up, too.

