Urvashi Rautela: We should be addicted to fitness

By Glamsham Editorial
Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela says rather than be addicted to the short-term pleasures of alcohol, drugs or gambling, people should invest their time in things that bring lasting happiness.

“At times we motivate ourselves by thinking of what we want to become. At times we motivate ourselves by thinking about who we don’t ever want to be like. We are addicted to our thoughts. We cannot change anything if we cannot change our thinking. That’s why we all should be addicted to fitness,” Urvashi said.

She believes that fitness and compassion are two things that can bring long-term happiness.

“I believe compassion and fitness are among things we can practice that will bring immediate and long-term happiness to our lives. I’m not talking about the short-term gratification of pleasures like alcohol, drugs or gambling (though I’m not knocking them), but something that will bring true and lasting happiness — the kind that sticks. I swear by and believe in this Dalai Lama quote,” said the actress, who will soon make her Telugu debut in the film “Black Rose”. –IANS/dc/vnc/

