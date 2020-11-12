Advtg.
Urvashi Rautela wears a 24- karat gold eyeshadow !

Urvashi Rautela has been a style icon since her debut film "Singh Sahab the great

By Glamsham Editorial
Urvashi Rautela wears a 24- karat gold eyeshadow !
Urvashi Rautela wears a 24- karat gold eyeshadow !
The “Virgin Bhanupriya” actress and Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela has been a style icon since her debut film “Singh Sahab the great” . Never has she shied away from being extra when it comes to her fashion decisions. So, it comes as no surprise that the urbane- fittest woman of the year was the one who carried a 24 karat gold eyeshadow!  

we can see Rautela bedazzled from head to toe as she assumes the Avatar of Cleopatra – The most beautiful woman in history, and we cannot deny that the resemblance is uncanny.

 Urvashi’s look has multiple layers assembled together to complete a beautiful symphony. The elaborate, high neck sequin gown was styled with enormous teardrop earrings that fell longer than her chest! The actress also wore an  intricate, multiple layered headpiece that framed her face . Her hands were much relaxed, showcasing a stunning spider ring.

Here is a sneak peak of our first ever Cover Star from Bollywood @urvashirautela and as we celebrate the festival of light aka Diwali for her most glamorous cover with XPEDITION Magazine. – Diwali symbolizes victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

 The whole look was completed with a dewy makeup, nude lips and abundant highlighter. But what stole the show was her 24 karat gold eyeshadow!

The look was for recent cover shoot for Dubai’s top luxury and fashion travel magazine – Xpedition

Back in B town, Urvashi Rautela’s conservative and quirky Bhanupriya in her recent hit “Virgin Bhanupriya” won many hearts. The film aired on OTT platforms in the wake of the covid pandemic.

