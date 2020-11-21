Advtg.
Bollywood News

Urvashi Rautela's emotional attachment with her new music video

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela says she has an emotional attachment to her upcoming song, Woh chaand kaha se laogi.

“Woh chaand kaha se laogi was never just a song to me. It was an exceptional, emotional crescent. It holds a special place in my heart. It is the story of an ambitious smalltown girl who has to pay a heavy price for the glamorous life in the big city. It is about her struggles in the film industry, and her ups and downs as an actor. She is very unapologetic and demeaning at the same time,” Urvashi said.

“It is a classic love song through the journey of this actress, and this song defines unconditional love to me. I believe that in life we all have that one person we deeply love, and only that person has the power to destroy us, but that also shapes us as the person who we are,” she shared.

Advtg.

She added: “I absolutely love the song because of the emotional attachment I have to this character. I was wonderful working with Vishal Mishra, who composed and gave his voice to the song, and Mohsin Khan, my co-actor.”

The actress is currently busy shooting for the upcoming Telugu film “Black Rose”, a heroine-centric thriller directed by Sampath Nandi.

–IANS

Advtg.

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleYadav makes light of on-field showdown with Kohli
Next articleNCB nabs comedian Bharti Singh, marijuana found at home, hubby being grilled (3rd Ld)

Related Articles

News

B'wood jolted as NCB nabs comedian Bharti Singh, seizes drugs (Roundup)

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Quaid NajmiMumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) In a major development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested popular comedian Bharti Singh for alleged possession and...
Read more
IPL

When RP Singh became Hussey's bogeyman in 2007-08 (Magic Moments Ind-Aus)

IANS - 0
By Qaiser Mohammad AliNew Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Left-arm pacer Rudra Pratap Singh played only 14 Tests in a short career, but his two...
Read more
IPL

Yadav makes light of on-field showdown with Kohli

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Suryakumar Yadav made light of the on-field showdown between him and Virat Kohli, saying that it took place in...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Urvashi Rautela's emotional attachment with her new music video 1

B'wood jolted as NCB nabs comedian Bharti Singh, seizes drugs (Roundup)

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Quaid NajmiMumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) In a major development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested popular comedian Bharti Singh for alleged possession and...
Urvashi Rautela's emotional attachment with her new music video 2

Is former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Sana Khan married?

Urvashi Rautela's emotional attachment with her new music video 3

Armaan Malik: Important to reinvent with every release

Urvashi Rautela's emotional attachment with her new music video 4

Namit Das: I was on set two days after marriage

Urvashi Rautela's emotional attachment with her new music video 5

When RP Singh became Hussey's bogeyman in 2007-08 (Magic Moments Ind-Aus)

Urvashi Rautela's emotional attachment with her new music video 6

Justin Bieber curious about Covid scenario in India

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks