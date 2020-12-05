Bollywood News

Utkarsh Ambudkar: My family is constantly in fairy mode

By Glamsham Editorial
New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) Indian origin American actor Utkarsh Ambudkar says his household is one where all members strongly believe in magic and miracles.

“If you ask my daughter right now what she wants to be when she grows up, she’ll tell you a fairy. So, we, uh, 100 per cent believe and support magic in our household! We’re constantly in fairy mode,” he said.

In April this year, Utkarsh and his wife Naomi welcomed their son Bhumi Ambudkar, and Utkarsh says life with a baby is no funny business.

“We just started feeding our son solids, so it is harrowing. If you guys want to watch a horror movie, just come to my house at 3am every night, I’ve got a screaming banshee of a son who’s dropping bombs. I’m sleep deprived,” he declared.

Utkarsh appears in the new film “Godmothered”. The film starring Isla Fisher tries giving a spin to several fairytale cliches. In the film, Isla plays a single mother whose life takes an unexpected turn with the entry of a young and fairly inexperienced fairy godmother played by Jillian Bell.

The film also stars Santiago Cabrera, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Jane Curtin, June Squibb, Jillian Shea Spaeder, Willa Skye, and Artemis Pebdani. It released on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on Friday.

Utkarsh Ambudkar: My family is constantly in fairy mode

