Utsav Sarkar, Ayushi Gupta & Prasad Mali get set for ‘The Lineup’

Actors Utsav Sarkar, Ayushi Gupta and Prasad Mali will be getting together for a drama based on spoken word poetry.

Titled “The Lineup”, the show features Utsav as Shayantan Roy, Ayushi as Zainab Sheikh, and Prasad as Anand Shukla. The show has been directed by Anushka Parashar and written by Utsav Sarkar.

The story revolves around the characters trying to make it big in the poetry scene, while throwing light on the difficulties a poet faces while trying to make a living out of this art form.

Talking about the show, Anushka Parashar said, ‘The Lineup’ explores the gravity of poetry and what goes behind in bringing out the emotion through this elegant art form. After numerous sleepless nights and endless dedication, we have finally been able to share our love for poetry. I’m quite excited about the release.”

To this, writer and actor Utsav Sarkar added, “It is very exciting to write and act for a show simultaneously. One of the advantages you get is that you are able to perfectly capture your thoughts and replicate it exactly as imagined. ‘The Lineup’ is a very pure and innocent show, yet it will awaken the artiste within you and inspire you to go and pursue your dreams right away.”

According to Ayushi Gupta, a show like this comes once in a while “but leaves a very long-lasting impact on the viewers”.

“Working on this project with the entire cast and crew has been a blissful experience for me. I am hoping the audiences shower the same love on the show with which we have made it,” she said

‘The Lineup’ will start streaming on BuddyBits from February 26. –ians/sug/arm