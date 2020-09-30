Home Bollywood News

Uttarakhand CM Rawat at muhurat of Karanvir Bohra’s latest

By Glamsham Editorial
Actor Karanvir Bohra is currently in Uttarakhand for the shoot of his new film, Kutub Minar.

On Wednesday, Karanvir took to Instagram and shared a picture of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat attending the mahurat of the film.

“Started our new film #kutubminar in #dehradun (maintaining safety)… honourable chief minister @tsrawatbjp giving the #mahurat shot,” he wrote.

In the image, Rawat poses with Karanvir and other actors wearing masks.

The film also features Sanjay Mishra.

On the personal front, Karanvir and his wife, actress Teejay Sidhu, are all set to become parents again. They have twin daughters, Vienna and Raya Bella. –ians/sim/vnc

