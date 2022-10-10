Uunchai unveils its first character poster on Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday eve!

Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday celebrations were kickstarted by none other than Dharmendra, his long-lasting friend for over 5 decades! The OG friends of Bollywood who celebrated friendship on the big screen and gave us – yeh dosti hum nahi todenge, reunite today as Dharmendra takes to Twitter to wish Amitabh Bachchan ahead of his character poster launch from the much anticipated film – Uunchai. Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media, Uunchai will be Amitabh Bachchan’s first release in his landmark 80th year! Helmed by Sooraj R Barjatya, Uunchai is slated to be released on 11.11.22

An ambitious project, with an iconic ensemble, Uunchai remains a film that Amitabh Bachchan blogged the most about on his famous online blog. The first poster of the film, that released on Friendship Day, had set the thematic backbone of the story – Friendship! The tagline read – friendship was their only motivation. Taking the theme of the film forward, it was a heartwarming surprise that had friendship at its very core, as Veeru wished Jai for Rajshri’s Uunchai.

With the first character poster out today, two contrasting shades of this century’s biggest superstar, were revealed from his next release – Uunchai. Amitabh Bachchan on one hand is seen in a suave avatar in a glamorous world. While on the other hand, a contrast image of his character from the film shows him with snow-burned skin, amidst ice mountains, looking up with hope and ambition in his eyes.

Uunchai celebrates Rajshri’s glorious 75 years in the industry. Touted to be 2022’s biggest ensemble film, Uunchai will bring to screen the biggest and finest actors of Indian Cinema! Headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra, Uunchai also promises pivotal performances by Danny Denzongpa and Nafisa Ali Sodhi.

Mounted to be a visual spectacle with an unforgettable journey of friendship, Uunchai will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22.