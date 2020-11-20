Advtg.
Bollywood News

Vaani Kapoor: Akshay Kumar can ace any genre

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actress Vaani Kapoor, who will share screen space with Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film Bell Bottom, says Bollywood superstar Akshay can pull off any role in any genre with utmost ease.

“For me, Akshay sir is a superstar in every possible way. He is such an enthralling actor and I am only grateful to be sharing screen space with him. He is so fascinating as an actor. He can pull off action, comedy, romance, thriller, and be the best in everything,” Vaani said.

She added: “Akshay Kumar can ace any genre! He is so talented and experienced and one can only observe and learn from him all the time.”

On sharing screen space with Akshay, Vaani said: “The experience has been so lovely. He couldn’t have been kinder and more wonderful than he was. He is somebody who is very friendly on set. I am someone who would otherwise go back to my hotel room and not interact too much because I like being in my own space. But he is someone who ensured that we all sat together and have lunches/dinners and got to know each other and be involved like a close-knit family.”

Vaani says she cherishes this aspect a lot, about shooting for the film.

The actress is currently in Chandigarh shooting her next with Ayushmann Khurrana, titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

–IANS

dc/vnc

