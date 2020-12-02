Bollywood News

Vaani Kapoor grateful that her director Abhishek Kapoor loves her work

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Actress Vaani Kapoor is over the moon. Abhishek Kapoor, director of her upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, has praised her on social media.

“I’m grateful that my director is loving what I’m doing to bring this beautiful character to life on screen. Abhishek Kapoor has really backed me as an artiste and trusted me with his vision for the film and the role. I will be thrilled to do justice to that belief,” she wrote.

Vaani stressed the film and her role of Maanvi will be special.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a very special film for me and I am giving my heart and soul to deliver my best. I was bowled over by the character when I read the script and I think even after we finish shooting the film, there will be a piece of Maanvi left in my heart forever,” she said.

–IANS

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleZoya Akhtar reveals what truly makes her richer
Next articleShishir Sharma reveals how his short film 'Chhoti Si Guzaarish' affected him

Related Articles

News

Vaani Kapoor's admiration post for director Abhishek Kapoor

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Actress Vaani Kapoor has sent out an admiration post for director Abhishek Kapoor, calling him a stellar creator.Vaani is currently...
Read more
News

Abhishek Kapoor on why he cast Vaani Kapoor in his next

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Director Abhishek Kapoor claims Vaani Kapoor is the only actress who has the courage and sensitivity to essay her role...
Read more
News

Tahira posts throwback picture with Ayushmann from college days

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has gone down the memory lane and posted a picture with her actor husband Ayushamann Khurrana from...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Vaani Kapoor grateful that her director Abhishek Kapoor loves her work 1

Ava: Cliches kill the thrills (IANS Review; Rating: * * )

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ava (film on Netflix); Cast: Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, John Malkovich, Geena Davis, Jess Weixler, Common; Direction: Tate Taylor; Rating: * * (two stars)BY...
Vaani Kapoor grateful that her director Abhishek Kapoor loves her work 2

Bengal T20 Challenge: Shahbaz guides Tapan to win over Bagan

Taylor Swift pic courtesy instagram

Taylor Swift shows the glimpse of “Love Story”

Rapper Drake and Barack Obama

Drake gets Barack Obama’s ‘Thumbs up’ to play him in biopic

Vaani Kapoor grateful that her director Abhishek Kapoor loves her work 3

Dec 9 SC hearing not on BCCI office-bearers' tenure: Amicus curiae

Vaani Kapoor grateful that her director Abhishek Kapoor loves her work 4

If they can keep wide yorker fields, we can switch-hit: Maxwell

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020